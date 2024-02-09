Murder and Moonshine in the Music Room: A Speakeasy Experience in Norwich

The Assembly House, a renowned historical venue in the heart of Norwich, is preparing to transport its guests back to the 1920s Prohibition era with its upcoming event, 'Murder and Moonshine in the Music Room.' Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, this immersive experience promises a thrilling blend of intrigue, entertainment, and culinary delights.

A Speakeasy Secret Unveiled

In collaboration with Dreamstone Productions, the evening will plunge attendees into a narrative where they find themselves at a clandestine Speakeasy run by a local mob boss. The constant threat of police raids and rival gang interference adds an exhilarating edge to the proceedings. The event commences at 7 pm with a cocktail and canapé reception in the opulent Grand Hall, offering guests the chance to mingle and exchange whispered secrets.

From there, the party moves to the Music Room, where a three-course meal and captivating performance await. The carefully curated menu includes a shrimp cocktail starter, a main course of garlic cream cheese and chorizo stuffed baked chicken, and a dessert of pineapple upside-down cake.

To enhance the immersive atmosphere, guests are encouraged to don their finest 1920s attire and practice their American accents. The tickets, priced at £65 each, can be purchased through The Assembly House's official website.