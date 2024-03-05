Muntinlupa's 29th Anniversary: Embracing Smart City Vision and Celebrating Women's Month with Sustainable Enterprises

As Muntinlupa City marks its 29th anniversary, it proudly embraces a future-oriented vision of becoming a smart city, while also highlighting the significant contributions of women-led enterprises in fostering sustainability and economic growth. March, being Women's Month, offers a unique opportunity to spotlight these trailblazing women and their eco-friendly businesses that are making a difference in the community and the environment.

Women Leading the Charge in Sustainability

At the forefront of this movement are Gigi Uy-Cirera, Belinda Sarmiento, and Eva Marie Adona Yu, whose enterprises exemplify the merging of innovation, environmental consciousness, and women's empowerment. Gigi Uy-Cirera's Ultima Linen, made from bamboo cotton, offers a greener alternative for household linens. Belinda Sarmiento's Margaret Muir line of beddings and Eva Marie Adona Yu's banig (mat) business in Basey, Samar contribute to the sustainable choices available to consumers, while providing livelihood opportunities for women in their communities.

Building Partnerships and Promoting Green Businesses

The success of these women-led enterprises is not just a testament to their perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit, but also to the supportive partnerships they have fostered with major retailers like SM Store. Through participating in trade fairs sponsored by the Department of Trade and Industry, these entrepreneurs have been able to showcase their sustainable products to a wider audience, gaining recognition and support from key players in the retail industry.

Empowering Women in Construction and Beyond

Extending beyond retail, women's leadership in sustainability is also making an impact in the construction industry. Ella Culubong, a licensed civil engineer and General Manager of Haskell's office in the Philippines, exemplifies female leadership in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her role in overseeing project teams and promoting best practices not only contributes to the industry's growth but also underscores the importance of diversity and women's participation in building a sustainable future.

As Muntinlupa City continues to evolve towards its smart city objectives, the contribution of these women-led enterprises and leaders in sustainability plays a crucial role. Their efforts not only promote environmental consciousness but also pave the way for more inclusive economic growth and empowerment of women in various sectors. As we celebrate Women's Month and the city's anniversary, it's essential to recognize and support these pioneers who are building a greener, more equitable future for all.