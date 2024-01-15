en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Mumbai: The Rising Fashion Capital – A Tale of Dreams, Diversity, and Dichotomy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Mumbai: The Rising Fashion Capital – A Tale of Dreams, Diversity, and Dichotomy

In the bustling cityscape of Mumbai, India, a distinct transformation is underway. As a city known for extremes, Mumbai is now also garnering attention as a burgeoning fashion hub. The fashion industry here is projected to reach an impressive $115-125 billion by 2025. A remarkable testament to this growth was the recent Dior show staged at the iconic Gateway of India, an event that underscored Mumbai’s ascension as an emerging global fashion capital.

Mumbai: A Melting Pot of Fashion Dreams

Mumbai, home to many of India’s top designers and a city bursting with luxury, is now recognized by key industry figures such as Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and luxury consultant Nisha JamVwal. They see Mumbai as a melting pot for fashion enthusiasts and dreamers. But in contrast to the city’s luxury and glamour, the stark presence of slums is a poignant reminder of the coexistence of extreme wealth and poverty.

The Human Side of Fashion: BBC’s ‘Streets of Gold: Mumbai’

Exploring this dichotomy further, the BBC series ‘Streets of Gold: Mumbai’ dives into the lives of models like Shimona Nath and Chandani Purohit. Both left their family homes to pursue modelling careers in Mumbai, facing challenges such as slow pay and the pressure to maintain confidence in a competitive industry. Chandani, now an active participant in Mumbai Fashion Week, exemplifies the tenacity required to succeed in this dynamic city.

A Drive for Diversity in Indian Fashion

The Fashion Design Council of India is actively seeking diversity through model auditions, reflecting the evolving landscape of Indian fashion. Furthermore, the impact of international retail brands like Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Mango, Gap, Vero Moda, Benetton, Zalando, Marks & Spencer, and Levi’s on the fashion landscape of India is significant. They offer a diverse range of products, each with unique selling propositions, and hold a strong presence in major Indian cities, enjoying popularity among fashion-conscious consumers.

Mumbai’s allure as a city of opportunity and never-ending activity is a key factor attracting individuals seeking success in fashion. From the slums to the high-end boutiques, Mumbai’s fashion narrative is as diverse as its inhabitants, making it a city of contrasts and an undeniable fashion capital.

0
Fashion India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
25 mins ago
Lenny Kravitz Stirs Up Fashion World at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Lenny Kravitz, the iconic musician and actor, once again stirred up the fashion world with his bold attire at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. Known for his unapologetic style choices and charisma, Kravitz’s fashion statement was a fusion of audaciousness and style, revealing a hint of skin and sparking conversations about celebrity fashion choices.
Lenny Kravitz Stirs Up Fashion World at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Nuvama Forecasts 38% Upside in Arvind Fashions: Emphasizes the Strength of the Company's Portfolio
2 hours ago
Nuvama Forecasts 38% Upside in Arvind Fashions: Emphasizes the Strength of the Company's Portfolio
Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny: A Spring/Summer Collection Inspired by Ostara
2 hours ago
Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny: A Spring/Summer Collection Inspired by Ostara
Elle Macpherson Sparkles Engagement Rumors: A Potential Wedding on the Horizon?
42 mins ago
Elle Macpherson Sparkles Engagement Rumors: A Potential Wedding on the Horizon?
Kharge's Kejriwal-Style Muffler: Mockery, Coincidence, or Political Signaling?
45 mins ago
Kharge's Kejriwal-Style Muffler: Mockery, Coincidence, or Political Signaling?
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
49 mins ago
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
9 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
17 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
38 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
57 seconds
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
1 min
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
1 min
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
1 min
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app