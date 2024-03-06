Mullins Gears Up for 5K, BBQ, and Bog Off: Family Fun and Local Development on Horizon

Mullins, S.C., is buzzing with excitement as city officials, led by Special Projects Coordinator Ogleretta White, push forward with preparations for the much-anticipated Mullins 5K, Barbecue, and Bog Off. Scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m. at Smith Haven Park, the event promises a day packed with activities, delicious food, and community spirit. White shared with the City Council on Feb. 12 that plans are well underway, highlighting the completion of the kid's zone and food truck sign-ups, with a focus now on boosting participant numbers.

Community Engagement and Local Talent

With registration open, the event is calling upon local high school cross-country teams to join the 5K race, aiming to foster community engagement and showcase local talent. Food vendors like Erica's Cake Factory and Big Squeeze Lemonade are set to satisfy culinary cravings, while the competition entries can be accessed through QR codes, simplifying participation. Mayor Robert Woodbury emphasized the family-friendly nature of the event, ensuring a day of fun for all ages.

Urban Development and Future Plans

Alongside the festivities, Mullins is also focusing on urban development projects, including a ground-breaking ceremony for a multi-use park. This new addition to Main Street will feature amenities like a food truck area, farmers market, and a fitness court, thanks to a partnership with the National Fitness Campaign. Woodbury shared that the first phase of the park, aimed at enhancing community life and promoting health and wellness, is expected to be completed by summer's end.

Looking Forward

The Mullins 5K, Barbecue, and Bog Off is more than just an event; it's a testament to the city's commitment to its citizens and their quality of life. As preparations continue, the anticipation grows for what promises to be a memorable day for the Mullins community. Furthermore, the urban development projects underway signal a bright future for the city, showcasing a proactive approach to growth and community wellbeing.