Mulberry and Mira Mikati Unveil Vibrant Lunar New Year Collection
British heritage brand, Mulberry, and London-based Lebanese designer, Mira Mikati, have come together to ring in the Lunar New Year with an exclusive capsule collection. Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, the Mulberry x Mira Mikati collection is a burst of cheerful iconography and a ‘joyous spirit’ that perfectly encapsulates the festivity.
The Vibrant Aesthetic of Mulberry x Mira Mikati
At the heart of this collection is a smiling dragon animation that adorns a multitude of items. This includes a new range called the Clovelly Tote and Mini Tote, crafted from refined flat calf leather and available in a vivid color palette. The bright, eye-catching hues of azure, candy pink, acid yellow, and bright green add to the vibrant aesthetic that characterizes the collection.
More than Just Bags
While bags are a significant part of the collection, it doesn’t stop there. It spills over to ready-to-wear items, accessories, and small leather goods. The reimagined Antony messenger bag, keyrings, and even water bottles are part of this exclusive capsule. Prices for these items start at a modest 75 pounds.
Availability and Celebration
Starting January 9, the Mulberry x Mira Mikati collection will be available for purchase in Mulberry stores and online. To commemorate this unique collaboration, a 3D window installation of Mikati’s dragon animation in bright green will be showcased. This signifies luck and new beginnings, perfectly embodying the spirit of the festive period.
