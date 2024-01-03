en English
Fashion

Mulberry and Mira Mikati Unveil Vibrant Lunar New Year Collection

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Mulberry and Mira Mikati Unveil Vibrant Lunar New Year Collection

British heritage brand, Mulberry, and London-based Lebanese designer, Mira Mikati, have come together to ring in the Lunar New Year with an exclusive capsule collection. Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, the Mulberry x Mira Mikati collection is a burst of cheerful iconography and a ‘joyous spirit’ that perfectly encapsulates the festivity.

The Vibrant Aesthetic of Mulberry x Mira Mikati

At the heart of this collection is a smiling dragon animation that adorns a multitude of items. This includes a new range called the Clovelly Tote and Mini Tote, crafted from refined flat calf leather and available in a vivid color palette. The bright, eye-catching hues of azure, candy pink, acid yellow, and bright green add to the vibrant aesthetic that characterizes the collection.

More than Just Bags

While bags are a significant part of the collection, it doesn’t stop there. It spills over to ready-to-wear items, accessories, and small leather goods. The reimagined Antony messenger bag, keyrings, and even water bottles are part of this exclusive capsule. Prices for these items start at a modest 75 pounds.

Availability and Celebration

Starting January 9, the Mulberry x Mira Mikati collection will be available for purchase in Mulberry stores and online. To commemorate this unique collaboration, a 3D window installation of Mikati’s dragon animation in bright green will be showcased. This signifies luck and new beginnings, perfectly embodying the spirit of the festive period.

Fashion Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

