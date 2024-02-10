Mulamwah and Ruth K Welcome Newborn Son, Oyando Jr.

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah and his partner Ruth K welcomed their newborn son, Oyando Jr., also known as Kalamwah, in a heartwarming social media announcement. Born on February 10, 2024, the baby boy is described by Mulamwah as an "amazing gift" that brought him a sense of wholeness and restoration.

A Joyous Arrival

Taking to Instagram, Mulamwah shared his joy and gratitude towards Ruth for standing by his side and giving him this incredible gift. In his own words, "Never thought I'd experience this kind of happiness. You have given me a sense of wholeness and restoration. You have given me an amazing gift, our son. Thank you for everything."

Ruth K also expressed her love and excitement for their baby boy and Mulamwah, "My heart is full of love for you, our baby, and the life we are building together. You are the most amazing person I have ever met, and I am so grateful to be on this journey with you."

In December 2023, the couple creatively announced their baby's gender at a laboratory-themed event, filling the air with blue smoke to reveal they were expecting a baby boy. They also celebrated their upcoming arrival with a lavish baby shower in January, with Mulamwah revealing he spent nearly Sh200,000 on the event.

Love and Support from Followers

The news of Oyando Jr.'s arrival was met with an outpouring of love and support from their followers. Many Kenyans took to social media to congratulate the couple, wishing them a lifetime of happiness with their newborn son.

As Mulamwah and Ruth K embark on this new chapter together, they are grateful for the love and support they have received from their fans and followers. With their baby boy Oyando Jr. by their side, they look forward to the incredible journey of parenthood ahead.

Mulamwah closed his emotional post by wishing his son a long and healthy life, "Welcome to the world, Oyando Jr. May your life be filled with love, happiness, and good health. I love you more than words can express."

In a world where the news cycle is often dominated by negativity and turmoil, the story of Mulamwah and Ruth K serves as a beautiful reminder of the power of love, family, and new beginnings.