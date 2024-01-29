M&S's £17 Peony Candle Wins Over Shoppers with High-Quality Scent Comparable to Luxury Brands

In the world of fragrances, finding a product that delivers a high-quality scent without breaking the bank is a rare treasure. Recently, such a discovery has been made by shoppers who found an affordable yet delightful scent in Marks & Spencer's Library of Scent Blush Peony 3 Wick Candle.

A Budget-Friendly Scent Sensation

Coming at a price tag of £17, this candle has been lauded for its rich blend of peony, orange flower, and hyacinth scents, underpinned by musk, white patchouli, vanilla, and suede. An impressive feature is its up to 40 hours of burn time, which further adds to its appeal. With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 34 reviews, the M&S candle has been praised for its lovely fragrance and excellent value.

A Comparable Alternative to Luxury Brands

What sets this candle apart is its striking resemblance to the Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Deluxe Candle, a luxury product retailing for £152. Consumers have highlighted the M&S candle as a great alternative to more expensive brands. While one review mentioned a lack of scent when lit, the overall feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Cruelty-Free and Vegan-Friendly

Aside from its affordable price and high-quality scent, the M&S candle also stands out for its ethical considerations. The product is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, aligning with the growing consumer demand for products that respect animal welfare and the environment.

In contrast, the Jo Malone candle is known for its powerful scent that fills rooms quickly, with customers showing a strong intent to repurchase. Other alternatives in the market include Habitat's Multi Wick Scented Candle in Peony & Lily for £9 and The White Company's Peony Large Candle, currently on sale for £42, reduced from £60. These offerings provide different price points and scent experiences for consumers seeking floral candles.