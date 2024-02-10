MRV Banks Pledges $5,000 to Foster Adopt Connect After Inaugural Office Chair Games

Advertisment

On February 10, 2024, MRV Banks demonstrated its commitment to foster children and their families by donating $5,000 to Foster Adopt Connect following the organization's first Office Chair Games event. The donation signifies a significant step in MRV Banks' dedication to investing in initiatives that support and uplift the most vulnerable members of society.

A Rolling Start: The Office Chair Games

Foster Adopt Connect, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and support to foster and adoptive families, hosted its inaugural Office Chair Games event. The unique fundraiser aimed to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the organization's programs, which cater to children in foster care and their families. Participants navigated an obstacle course while seated in office chairs, showcasing their agility, determination, and team spirit.

Advertisment

The event drew a diverse crowd of spectators and participants, including MRV Banks' director of human resources, Lydia Summer. Summer, an advocate for corporate social responsibility, expressed her admiration for Foster Adopt Connect's mission and the positive impact it has on foster children and their families.

MRV Banks' Commitment to Community

MRV Banks' generous donation of $5,000 to Foster Adopt Connect highlights the financial institution's dedication to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Lydia Summer emphasized that MRV Banks is committed to investing in initiatives that foster growth, stability, and well-being within the community.

Advertisment

"We believe that every child deserves a supportive and nurturing environment, and Foster Adopt Connect is doing crucial work in ensuring that these children and their families have access to the resources and support they need," said Summer. "MRV Banks is proud to contribute to this mission and will continue to seek opportunities to make a positive impact in our community."

A Brighter Future for Foster Children

The donation from MRV Banks will enable Foster Adopt Connect to expand its reach and provide vital services to more foster children and their families. The organization offers a range of programs, including family support services, recruitment and training for foster and adoptive families, and advocacy for policy changes that benefit children in the foster care system.

Advertisment

Foster Adopt Connect's executive director, Amelia Johnson, expressed her gratitude for MRV Banks' support, stating, "This donation will have a tangible impact on the lives of the children and families we serve. We are grateful to MRV Banks for recognizing the importance of our mission and for investing in the future of foster children."

As MRV Banks and Foster Adopt Connect join forces to create a brighter future for foster children, their partnership serves as an inspiring example of corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Together, they are making a difference in the lives of foster children, providing them with the resources, support, and love they need to thrive.

In the world of foster care, where challenges abound, MRV Banks' generous donation and Foster Adopt Connect's unwavering commitment offer a beacon of hope, reminding us all that through collaboration and compassion, we can create meaningful change.