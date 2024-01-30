Mpho Popps to Host New Season of 'Most Ridiculous', Premiering February 2024

Comedian Mpho Popps is preparing to entertain audiences once more as the host of the comedy series 'Most Ridiculous,' set to premiere its new season on February 5, 2024. The show, which has quickly become a favorite among viewers for its humorous take on viral internet videos, is scheduled to air at 21:00 on Comedy Central (DStv 122).

A Stellar Lineup of Guest Stars

This season, Popps will be joined by an impressive roster of guests, including Robot Boii, Faith Nketsi, Sol Phenduka, Celeste Ntuli, Farieda Metsileng, Lasizwe, Simone Pretorius, Prev Reddy, Shannon Esra, Radio Raps, and Khanyisa Jaceni, among others. These notable personalities will lend their unique perspectives and comedic insight to the show, reacting to a curated selection of hilarious internet videos.

Internet Culture and Comedy Collide

'Most Ridiculous' taps into the pulse of current internet culture, providing viewers with a comedic glimpse into viral content. The show's format, which revolves around reactions to hilarious and often unexpected internet phenomena, has become a staple in modern entertainment. It resonates with a vast audience, offering relatable humor and a shared sense of amusement at the absurdity of the online world.

