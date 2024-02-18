Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend: Igniting Passion for the Outdoors and Sustainability

As the chilly air of February wraps around Central Oregon, a beacon of inspiration and adventure lights up the horizon. Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend is making its anticipated return on February 23 & 24, promising a spectacle that goes beyond the screen. This annual fundraiser, held in support of The Environmental Center, is not just an event; it’s a journey through the lenses of groundbreaking filmmakers who have traversed the globe to bring back stories that ignite passion for the outdoors and a commitment to sustainability.

Two Nights, Infinite Inspiration

Each evening of Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend unfolds like a carefully curated treasure chest. With a lineup of documentary films sourced from the prestigious Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado, attendees are in for a visual feast. But the event’s uniqueness lies in its diversity—no two nights are the same. Different films light up the screen each night, ensuring that the thirst for adventure and knowledge is unquenchably stoked. From gripping tales of endurance to heartwarming stories of environmental conservation, the selection is a testament to the power of human will and the beauty of our planet.

A Celebration of Community and Sustainability

At the heart of Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend is its mission to support The Environmental Center, a beacon of sustainability in Central Oregon. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the center has been pivotal in promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within the community. The event’s raffle further underscores this commitment, featuring prizes that range from gift cards to ski packages, all generously donated by local businesses. These prizes are not just incentives; they are symbols of a community united for a cause, with proceeds directly benefiting the center’s invaluable programs.

Accessibility and Engagement

Understanding the importance of inclusivity, the organizers have ensured that each film screening offers English captions and ASL interpretation, welcoming a diverse audience to share in these compelling stories. The anticipation is palpable, with tickets already on sale and expected to sell out swiftly. This fervor is a testament to the event’s impact, not just as a fundraiser but as a catalyst for change, inspiring attendees to reflect on their relationship with the natural world and the role they play in its preservation.

In the end, Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend is more than an event; it’s a movement. As attendees leave the venue, armed with a renewed appreciation for the outdoors and the art of filmmaking, the hope is that they carry with them not just memories of what they’ve seen but a commitment to the environment that lasts long after the lights come back on. With every ticket sold and every story shared, the community of Central Oregon takes another step towards a more sustainable and connected world, proving that the power of film and collective action can indeed spark significant change.