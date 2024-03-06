Mountain Province Students Return Lost Wallet with P50,000, Earn Community Praise

In a remarkable display of honesty and integrity, two Mountain Province students, Christopher Sigua, aged 13, and Troy Chumapoy, aged 12, have been commended by their community for returning a wallet containing P50,000. The incident, which occurred in Bontoc, Mountain Province, highlights the students' exemplary moral character and has become a source of pride for the local residents.

Discovery and Determination

On their way home from school on March 3, Sigua and Chumapoy found a woman's brown wallet in the middle of the road in Barangay Teng-ab. Upon opening it, they discovered a large sum of cash, along with ATM cards and other personal documents. Despite their unsuccessful attempt to catch up with the wallet's owner, who was riding a motorcycle, and running out of fuel, the boys' resolve to return the wallet remained unwavering. Their journey to locate the owner saw them running out of cellphone load, yet they persisted, eventually contacting the owner through social media with the help of Sigua's mother.

Community Response

The community's reaction to the boys' act of honesty was overwhelmingly positive. Villagers, including Lea Calado and Oshia-line Ut-utan, publicly praised Sigua and Chumapoy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good values and fearing God. The incident not only brought pride to the residents but also served as a reminder of the impact of integrity and moral fortitude on community cohesion.

Reunion and Recognition

The wallet's owner, Shirlene Mangusan, was eventually contacted and a meeting was arranged. Although the initial plan to meet at the post office fell through, Mangusan was able to retrieve her wallet at the school where Sigua and Chumapoy study. Expressing her gratitude, Mangusan highlighted the importance of the money for buying materials for their home, further underscoring the significance of the students' honest actions. The boys' gesture not only returned much-needed funds to their rightful owner but also set a powerful example for their peers and the wider community.

This heartwarming tale from the Mountain Province underscores the timeless value of honesty and integrity. As Sigua and Chumapoy continue with their education, the lessons learned and the recognition received from this experience are sure to influence not just their futures, but also those of their peers and the broader community. Through their actions, these young students have demonstrated that honesty remains an invaluable virtue, capable of inspiring and unifying people across diverse backgrounds.