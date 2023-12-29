en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Mother’s Secret Pregnancy: An Unusual Journey to Motherhood

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:14 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:12 am EST
Mother’s Secret Pregnancy: An Unusual Journey to Motherhood

Olivia Finch, a 30-year-old mother hailing from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, embarked on an exceptional journey to keep her pregnancy concealed from friends and family, with only a few close relatives in the know. The decision, though unusual, was driven by her fear of judgement, especially in the wake of a recent divorce and the commencement of a new relationship.

Unconventional Measures

Olivia met her partner, Rob, online in October 2021. When she found out she was expecting in August 2022, she described the pregnancy as an unplanned but lovely surprise. To maintain secrecy, she resorted to extraordinary measures. Olivia moved to a different town, erased her presence from social media, and adopted a new wardrobe filled with baggy clothes. All these steps were taken to ensure the pregnancy remained a secret.

Perfecting the Art of Deception

Beyond the physical preparations, Olivia also carefully managed her public persona. She avoided social gatherings, and when attendance was unavoidable, she cleverly carried non-alcoholic wine to maintain appearances. Her careful planning and attention to detail ensured her pregnancy remained undetected, even among her closest friends and acquaintances.

The Arrival of Ronnie

On April 17, at Telford Hospital, Olivia gave birth to her daughter, Ronnie, who weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds 15 ounces. The birth, however, was not without its challenges. When Olivia learned she would need to undergo a Cesarean section, she felt the absence of her friends’ support, a consequence of her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret. Even after Ronnie’s birth, the news served as a surprise to many, with some acquaintances still discovering the joyous news months later.

Despite the stress of the situation, Rob, Olivia’s partner, found the experience rewarding. The surprised and joyful reactions from their loved ones upon the announcement of Ronnie’s birth served as a memorable moment for the couple.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay: A Family Trip Amidst Personal Struggles

By Justice Nwafor

Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-S ...
@Health · 15 mins
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-S ...
heart comment 0
UK’s Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste
Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes

By Saboor Bayat

Dionne Smith: A Grandmother Defying Age and Stereotypes
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
23 seconds
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
1 min
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
2 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
2 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
3 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app