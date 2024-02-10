Morehouse College Honors Legacy and Leadership at 157th Anniversary Celebration

Morehouse College, an esteemed historically black institution, commemorates its 157th anniversary with a weeklong celebration that pays homage to its rich legacy and esteemed alumni. This year's Founder's Week, presented by JME Group, spotlights the trailblazers who have ignited change across industries and communities.

A Tribute to Legacy and Leadership

The cornerstone of the week is the 'A Candle in the Dark' Awards Gala, which recognizes exceptional alumni and non-alumni for their unwavering commitment to leadership, excellence, and service. Among the prestigious accolades bestowed during the gala is the Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays 'Bennie' Award, a distinguished honor given to select alumni whose lives epitomize the values espoused by the college's visionary former president.

Founder's Day Convocation: Inspiring a New Generation

The Founder's Day Convocation stands as a symbolic beacon of the college's founding principles and their continued relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges. This year's convocation features a powerful keynote speech from Dr. Penny Brown Reynolds, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, who brings 30 years of experience in civil rights, law, and higher education.

A Week of Enlightenment and Exploration

In addition to the awards gala and convocation, Founder's Week offers a diverse array of engaging activities that delve into the college's storied past, present, and future. These events include panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities that encourage students and alumni to connect and collaborate in their pursuit of knowledge and growth.