Moose Jaw: Celebrating 50 Years of Tradition and Community in Frisco

The Moose Jaw bar, a beloved local fixture in the heart of Frisco, Colorado, affectionately christened as ‘The Jaw,’ is commemorating an impressive milestone: its 50th anniversary. At the helm of this enduring establishment is Lynda Colety, endearingly referred to as ‘Mama Moose,’ who has shaped The Jaw into a cherished community landmark, synonymous with a sense of familiarity and tradition amid the town’s constant evolution.

A Wall of Shared Memories

The walls of Moose Jaw are richly adorned with collages that serve as a visual chronicle of decades of patronage. Each snapshot, memento, and memorabilia reflect the bar’s storied history, tracing the community’s evolution and growth over the past five decades. Visitors are greeted by a tangible narrative of shared experiences, laughter, and camaraderie, contributing to the bar’s warm and inviting ambience.

A Journey from Dirt Streets to a Bustling Ski Destination

Colety, following a divorce and a newfound affection for the panoramic vistas of Colorado, found her way to Frisco, a town that has since morphed from dirt streets into a bustling ski destination. The bar itself, originally a bunkhouse for the diligent workers who constructed the Dillon Reservoir dam, has retained its original charm since its inception in 1973. While other establishments have succumbed to the fluctuations of seasons and real estate trends, Moose Jaw has stood as a testament to resilience and continuity.

Preserving the Legacy of Moose Jaw

Colety’s son, Sean, a native Frisco resident, is resolved to uphold the bar’s legacy and authenticity, resisting the allure of profitable real estate offers. The significance of Moose Jaw was amplified when it served as a backdrop in the music video for ‘Tequila’ by Dan + Shay, further cementing its cultural relevance. As the Moose Jaw rings in its half-century milestone, both Colety and Sean reflect on the bar’s history, its integral role in the community, and their unwavering commitment to preserving its unique character for future generations.

