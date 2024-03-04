Moor Hall to Unveil Stunning New Garden Rooms for Summer, Elevating Luxury Stay

Moor Hall, a prestigious restaurant and hotel in Aughton renowned for its two Michelin stars, is set to expand its accommodation offerings. With seven new "beautiful" garden rooms on the horizon, the establishment aims to enhance its luxury stay experience in time for summer. Chef Patron Mark Birchall shares insights into the sustainable and aesthetically pleasing aspects of these new additions.

Expansion Details and Features

Currently housing five luxury bedrooms within its main building and an additional two in a quaint gatehouse by the lake, Moor Hall's expansion will increase its room count to a total of 14. These new rooms, described by Birchall as having "burnt larch cladding," will not only augment the establishment's capacity but also its commitment to sustainability. Highlight features include exceptional insulation, prohibiting the need for fires, and the inclusion of hot tubs, promising a blend of comfort and environmental consciousness.

Anticipating the Launch

With anticipation building for their summer debut, these garden rooms are poised to offer guests an unparalleled stay. Birchall emphasizes their design, focusing on creating spaces that are both beautiful and sustainable. Prospective visitors can look forward to booking their stays soon, with the promise of experiencing Moor Hall's celebrated hospitality alongside these new, luxurious accommodations.

Existing Accommodations and Praise

Moor Hall's existing accommodations, such as the Mulberry, Rosehip, and Damson rooms, are already a testament to the establishment's dedication to quality and guest experience. Each room offers unique features, from indulgent spaciousness to breathtaking views and traditional aesthetics. This expansion is not just about adding more rooms; it's about enhancing the overall guest experience, reflecting Moor Hall's ethos of excellence in both cuisine and stay.

The introduction of these new garden rooms at Moor Hall symbolizes a step forward in luxury accommodation, blending sustainability with comfort. As summer approaches, guests will soon have the opportunity to experience these exceptional additions firsthand. This expansion not only reaffirms Moor Hall's status in the hospitality industry but also sets a new benchmark for luxury, sustainability, and guest satisfaction.