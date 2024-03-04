Monument Community Unites: From Charity Fish Fries to Golf Tournaments and Art Sales

Monument, Colorado, is witnessing an impressive array of community events aimed at supporting various charitable causes, from orphanages in India to local health services and the Empty Stocking Fund. The town, known for its tight-knit community and scenic beauty, has become a hub for philanthropic and recreational activities, drawing attention from residents and nearby towns alike.

Advertisment

Charitable Events Galore

One of the standout events, the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter Catholic Church, has been hosting Fish Fry Fridays, with proceeds directed towards orphanages in India. With meals priced at $14 for adults and special rates for children, it’s not just about the food but the cause behind it. Meanwhile, the music scene is vibrant with performances by Pete Wernick and Flexigrass, and the up-and-coming band, Boy Named Banjo, providing entertainment for a cause at The Black Rose Acoustic Society and Notes bar, respectively.

Adding to the community's charitable spirit, the StableStrides Golf Tournament at TopGolf offers a fun afternoon of golfing for a good cause, with registration set at $125. This event, like the others, demonstrates Monument's commitment to fostering a sense of community while supporting meaningful causes.

Advertisment

Supporting Health and Well-being

Aside from entertainment and sports, Monument’s community is also focusing on health and well-being. Events like "Walk with a Doc," hosted by Dr. Rachel Langley, encourage community members to stay active and informed about their health. Additionally, the Dementia Support Group, facilitated by Dena Mackey, offers much-needed support and resources for families dealing with dementia.

The ABC's of Moving seminar at Jackson Creek Senior Living, aimed at helping seniors navigate the challenges of relocating, underscores the community’s dedication to supporting its members through various life stages.

Advertisment

Art and Culture Thrive

Cultural activities are also a significant part of Monument's community events. The ongoing art sale featuring Michelle Thomsen’s collection, "To Colorado Springs, with Love," at Mail Stop Market and on Etsy, supports the Empty Stocking Fund, showcasing the community’s appreciation for local art while contributing to a great cause.

The Palmer Lake Arts Council’s call for artists and organizers for an artist cooperative further highlights the area's cultural vibrancy and the opportunities for artists to connect and contribute to the local arts scene.

This flurry of activities in Monument not only strengthens the community bond but also sets an example of how small towns can make a big impact through collective efforts. The diverse range of events catering to various interests and causes reflects Monument’s dynamic community spirit, where charity, health, and culture converge to create a richer, more engaged community life. As these events continue to unfold, they not only enrich the lives of the participants but also leave a lasting impact on the beneficiaries of these charitable endeavors.