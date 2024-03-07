Monterey Leaders Unite for 'Solving Homelessness: A Community Conversation' Event

Monterey County prepares to engage in a crucial dialogue about its homelessness crisis with an upcoming event titled "Solving Homelessness: A Community Conversation." Scheduled for Thursday, March 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Center's Carpenter Hall in Carmel, the gathering aims to foster an exchange of ideas and solutions to tackle homelessness. Spearheading the conversation will be notable figures Roxanne Wilson, Monterey County's Director of Homeless Services, and Anastacia Wyatt, the City of Monterey's Housing Manager. Monterey County Weekly's editor, Sara Rubin, will moderate the discussion, ensuring a structured and insightful debate.

Advertisment

In celebration of Casa de Noche Buena's third anniversary, an emergency shelter serving unaccompanied women and families with children, the event underscores the community's ongoing efforts to provide refuge and support to over 220 homeless individuals. The collaborative initiative between Community Human Services and Gathering for Women highlights the significance of community involvement and partnerships in addressing homelessness.

Insightful Dialogue and Community Engagement

Organizers promise an engaging and informative session, with Robin McCrae, CEO at Community Human Services, highlighting the importance of community conversations in generating actionable solutions. The event, followed by a reception hosted by the Junior League of Monterey County, offers an opportunity for attendees to discuss the presented ideas further and connect with leaders and advocates dedicated to eradicating homelessness.

Advertisment

Support and Sponsorship

The event draws support from various local organizations, including Montage Health, the Fund for Homeless Women of the Community Foundation for Monterey County, and Interfaith Outreach of Carmel, among others. This broad base of sponsorship underscores the community's united front against homelessness, demonstrating a collective commitment to finding lasting solutions.

How to Participate

With limited seating available, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance to ensure participation in this critical conversation. The event's significance is magnified by the free admission, making it accessible to all who wish to contribute to solving the homelessness crisis in Monterey County. For more information, potential attendees can contact the organizers directly through the provided email or phone number.

As Monterey County comes together to confront one of its most pressing issues, "Solving Homelessness: A Community Conversation" stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the critical role of dialogue in fostering change. By bringing together leaders, advocates, and community members, this event aims to pave the way for innovative and sustainable solutions to homelessness, offering hope and a path forward for those most in need.