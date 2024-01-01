en English
Fitness

Molly Smith Embraces Single Life, Shines in Manchester Night Out Post Breakup

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Molly Smith Embraces Single Life, Shines in Manchester Night Out Post Breakup

In the glimmering cityscape of Manchester, former ‘Love Island’ star, Molly Smith, was seen relishing a girls’ night out at the popular hangout space, Sakkusamba. This follows her split from fellow Love Island contestant, Callum Jones, in September. Known for her sartorial elegance, Molly made heads turn in a dazzling black mini dress, accentuated by a plunging neckline, and paired with gold heels. Adding a dash of sparkle, she accessorized with a sequined clutch bag and hoop earrings.

Smith’s Post-Breakup Transformation

Since the end of her three-year relationship with Callum, Molly has shifted her focus to fitness. She has been training rigorously for a half marathon and recently participated in a Hyrox competition, where she secured a place among the top 10. Her dedication to fitness has not only been a personal journey but also an outreach to her followers. She has initiated a dedicated fitness Instagram account, ‘Move With Mol’, and completed a Personal Training course to provide her followers with fitness advice.

Callum and Molly: Friends Beyond Love

Despite the dissolution of their romantic partnership, Molly and Callum are striving to maintain a friendship. After Callum moved out of their shared Manchester home, they have decided to split custody of their dogs. Their relationship, which started during the winter series of Love Island in 2020, may have ended, but their mutual respect and cordiality continue to endure.

Fitness Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

