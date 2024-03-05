Molly Hopkins Shines After Losing 40 Pounds, Fans Applaud Her Stunning Transformation

Molly Hopkins from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has become a new person since her impressive weight loss transformation. The Georgia native has maintained an active lifestyle and has continued reaching new business milestones. Unfortunately, Molly dealt with some health issues due to her size that hindered her everyday life. She had gut issues like IBS that stopped her from living her life to the fullest. A few years ago, Molly finally started refocusing on herself and her fitness. She began exercising and taking the right supplements to drop her excess weight.

Advertisment

A few years ago, Molly became the ambassador for the same brands that helped fix her gut health. She began wearing more trendy outfits and confidently showing off her mind-blowing transformation. In May 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé star posted an unrecognizable photo, comparing how much her face had changed. Soon after, she talked about her ongoing life and revealed that she had lost over 40 pounds since the beginning of her fitness journey. While Molly did receive criticism for promoting a controversial supplement brand, she continued to help herself and other people achieve better gut health.

Molly Hopkins Shows Off Her Defined Cheekbones

Molly Hopkins' Sculpted Face Earns Praise From Fans

Advertisment

Close

Molly has never been shy about showing off her natural beauty on social media. However, her extraordinary weight loss has made her much more confident lately. In November 2023, Molly shared a close-up selfie of herself, showing her facial transformation. Molly flaunted her chiseled facial shape, youthful jawline, and prominent cheekbones that complemented her new slim body. The mom of two wore an orange outfit and matching sunglasses, showing her fashion game is spot-on.

She captioned her post, "my IBS is 1,000 times better and I lost 40lbs," and got many comments praising her "fabulous" face.

Advertisment

Molly Hopkins' Face Looks More Symmetrical After Weight Loss

Molly Hopkins Looks Stunning From Every Camera Angle

Molly is a natural beauty who has always had a perfect face. However, her recent weight loss has made her natural look even more symmetrical, making her look like a photogenic model. In December 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé alum posted a video of herself promoting her YouTube. She seemed happy and didn't mind filming herself from a low angle. Reality TV stars mostly like to put the camera up to make their faces appear slimmer and avoid showing their double chins. However, Molly's transformation has given her the enthusiasm to show her symmetrical and chiseled face from any angle.

Advertisment

Molly Hopkins Has Healthy Glow On Her Face

Molly Hopkins' Skin Looks More Bright

Close to the Holidays in 2023, Molly shared another video of herself talking about her products. She wore minimal makeup and didn't shy away from showing her natural self to her followers. In the clip, Molly had a radiant glow on her face that she had gained after her weight loss. The single mom looked happier and much healthier, proven by her glowing skin and positive aura. Fans were also glad to see Molly glow.

One social media user wrote, "you look amazing," another called her "queen."

Hopefully, the 90 Day Fiancé alum continues to live a happy and fulfilling life.