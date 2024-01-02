Mollie King Ushers in New Year with Daughter Arabella and Hints at Wedding Plans

Former The Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, Mollie King, kicked off 2024 with a series of joy-filled Instagram photos featuring her adorable thirteen-month-old daughter, Arabella. The 36-year-old celebrity, donned in a stylish tan suede coat, was captured relishing a light display with Arabella, who was snugly dressed in a beige winter coat and knitted hat.

Sweet Moments and Proudest Achievement

In a sentimental Instagram caption, Mollie expressed her profound love and pride for Arabella, tagging her as her ‘proudest achievement’. The pictures encapsulated the intimate bond between mother and daughter, underlining how Arabella has become Mollie’s new best friend and the focus of her life.

Hinting at Upcoming Wedding Plans

Alongside these heartwarming mother-daughter moments, Mollie King subtly hinted at her forthcoming wedding to retired cricketing legend, Stuart Broad. The couple, who made a notable appearance at the Sports Personality Of The Year Awards in Salford last month, are in the throes of wedding planning.

Arabella’s Role in the Wedding

Mollie and Stuart are eagerly looking forward to having Arabella be an integral part of their wedding celebration. The charming images of Mollie and Arabella mark the start of a new chapter for the family, as they prepare to embark on this exciting journey together.