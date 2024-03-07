Modern Lux Spaces: From Warehouse to Premier Event Venue in Pembroke

In the the heart of Pembroke, an industrial warehouse has undergone a remarkable transformation into Modern Lux Spaces, a premier event venue founded by Peggy Volcy and Janell Davis. This unique space, located at 42 Winter St., has quickly become a sought-after location for a range of celebrations, from weddings and baby showers to corporate gatherings. Volcy and Davis, college roommates turned business partners, launched this venture in 2022, aiming to offer the community a versatile space where creativity and elegance meet.

Advertisment

A Vision Comes to Life

The journey of Modern Lux Spaces began when Davis, who previously used the warehouse for storing rental items, saw the potential for something grander. Inviting Volcy to join her, they embarked on a mission to create a venue that not only serves as a beautiful backdrop for events but also fosters community and celebration. The all-white interior acts as a blank canvas, allowing clients to tailor the space to their vision, accommodating over 300 people standing and 200 seated.

Unique Features and Luxury Experiences

What sets Modern Lux Spaces apart is its commitment to providing a luxury experience. The venue boasts 3,100 square feet of space, divided into two separate event rooms. The lower room caters to larger gatherings, while the upper room offers a more intimate setting for up to 20 guests. Davis's background in party planning and Volcy's passion for creating beautiful events ensure that each celebration is meticulously tailored to meet the client's needs, making each event a unique and memorable experience.

Since its inception, Modern Lux Spaces has hosted a wide array of events, demonstrating its versatility and appeal. From lavish weddings and intimate bridal showers to fun-filled birthday parties with large indoor bouncy houses for kids, the space adapts to the requirements of each event, ensuring that dreams turn into reality. The founders' vision of providing a luxurious and elegant venue has been realized, making Modern Lux Spaces a beacon of celebration in Pembroke.