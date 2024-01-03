en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Model Chan Reveals LGBTQ Relationship, Advocates for Self-Empowerment

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Model Chan Reveals LGBTQ Relationship, Advocates for Self-Empowerment

Renowned model Chan stunned her followers recently, taking to Instagram to announce her new romantic relationship with director Kosan. In a heartfelt, unfiltered photograph of the two hugging, Chan declared, “Hard launch.” Accompanying this romantic revelation, Chan proudly utilized LGBTQ-related hashtags like #LGBTPride and #GirlsWhoLikeGirls further expressing her love and pride for her relationship.

Support from Fans and the LGBTQ2A+ Community

In an overwhelming display of love, Chan’s December 21 announcement was met with a torrent of support from her fans and members of the LGBTQ2A+ community. Many showered the new couple with congratulatory messages, even going to the extent of describing Chan and her partner as “couple goals.”

Chan’s Personal Struggles and Empowering Message

Beyond her relationship reveal, Chan has been candid about her personal struggles as well. She recently shared her experiences of grappling with issues of confidence and societal pressure to conform to conventional beauty standards. Chan spoke of her attempts to become ‘smaller,’ a pursuit she later realized contradicted her beliefs in empowerment and equality. In a poignant message to her followers, Chan emphasized that one’s worth is not hinged on their appearance. Rather, it’s determined by their capacity to empower themselves and others.

Study on Social Acceptance and Discrimination

This announcement coincides with a new study exploring the relationship between social acceptance, discrimination, and the impact on the psychological well-being of older men who have sex with men (MSM) in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The research reveals that discrimination and social acceptance vary among older MSM in different regions, suggesting that initiatives aimed at mitigating discrimination and promoting social acceptance may enhance the psychological well-being of older MSM. The study also highlights the challenges faced by older MSM, including social isolation, discrimination, and stigma, and the impact of these challenges on their mental and emotional well-being.

0
Lifestyle Social Issues
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Food Grade Gellan Gum Market Set for Promising Growth, to Reach US$ 284.2 Million by 2034

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach

By Salman Khan

Princess the Cat: Rescued From a 60-foot Fir Tree in a Heartwarming Christmas Gesture

By BNN Correspondents

Monovant Unveils World's First 'Phygital' Watch: A Convergence of Craftsmanship and Technology

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptio ...
@Job · 9 mins
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptio ...
heart comment 0
Subway Launches New Vegan Plant Picante Sandwich in Line with Veganuary

By Justice Nwafor

Subway Launches New Vegan Plant Picante Sandwich in Line with Veganuary
Great Lengths Unveils ‘Perception’ to Redefine Hair Extensions

By Nitish Verma

Great Lengths Unveils 'Perception' to Redefine Hair Extensions
Christina Milian and M. Pokora: Balancing Stardom, Family, and Life in Paris

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Christina Milian and M. Pokora: Balancing Stardom, Family, and Life in Paris
BetterMe’s Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By Justice Nwafor

BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders
Latest Headlines
World News
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
21 seconds
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
28 seconds
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
29 seconds
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
51 seconds
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
1 min
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
1 min
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
1 min
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
1 min
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
2 mins
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app