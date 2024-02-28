ModaMiami 2024: Luxury Fusion of Autos, Art, and Gourmet at Biltmore Hotel

RM Sotheby's, in collaboration with Moda Events, is set to transform the luxury event landscape with the launch of ModaMiami at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. Scheduled from February 29 to March 3, this four-day extravaganza aims to blend the worlds of automotive excellence, high-end art, design innovation, and culinary mastery, offering attendees an unparalleled concours experience. This event will not only feature a stunning array of classic and hypercars but also showcase exquisite high-end watches, blue-chip art, and gourmet cuisine, all under one roof.

Luxury Redefined: The Intersection of Automotive and Art

ModaMiami 2024 is more than just a car show; it's a holistic celebration of luxury and craftsmanship. Among the event highlights is a meticulously curated selection of over $80 million in luxury goods available for auction, including a 1967 Ferrari 365 California Spyder and a 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe. Not to be outshone, the event also boasts a unique art collection, featuring a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini print and a bronze sculpture of a Duesenberg, alongside exclusive timepieces like the Heuer Carrera Sunray DX and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept. This blend of automotive heritage with the finesse of fine art and watchmaking sets a new benchmark for luxury events.

Culinary Experiences and Premium Indulgences

Food enthusiasts and gourmet aficionados will find themselves at home amidst the culinary delights prepared by celebrity chefs. From testing the limits of hypercars to indulging in the boat bar crafted from a 1948 Chris-Craft runabout, ModaMiami ensures an immersive experience for its attendees. The event's commitment to offering premium experiences extends to its auction component, where guests have the opportunity to bid on an array of luxury goods, further elevating the standard for high-end auctions and concours events alike.

Setting the Stage for Future Luxury Gatherings

The inauguration of ModaMiami by RM Sotheby's and Moda Events marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of luxury events, promising to be a disruptor in the traditional concours experience. With ticket prices ranging from $150 to $1,665, ModaMiami is accessible to a wide audience of luxury enthusiasts, collectors, and connoisseurs alike. As this event unfolds at the historic Biltmore Hotel, it not only promises to redefine luxury but also sets a new trajectory for future gatherings in the realms of automotive, art, design, and gastronomy.