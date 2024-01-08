en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MJ’s Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
MJ’s Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom

Once known as The Mouse Trap, Ramsbottom’s newest bar, MJ’s, is scheduled to make its debut on January 20. This bold venture is the brainchild of locals Chris Murray and Trisha Jackson, two individuals who bring a wealth of hospitality and event management experience to the project. The pair have collaborated with Brightside Brewery to extend and redecorate the venue, transforming it into a community-centric hub.

A Dual Purpose Venue

MJ’s aims to offer a unique dual experience. During the day, it will serve as a host to community events such as mother and baby gatherings and arts and crafts sessions. By night, it will morph into a nostalgic musical journey, featuring music from the 1950s, 60s, and beyond. The owners have also expressed interest in planning unique ‘bring your own vinyl’ nights.

Affordability and Sustainability

MJ’s is dedicated to offering affordable prices and is set to introduce food options from around March. The owners are deeply committed to sustainability and aim to foster cooperation among local businesses. Their goal is to breathe new life into Bolton Street’s nightlife and to offer an inclusive drink selection that caters to all tastes.

Soft Launch

Before its official public opening, MJ’s will hold an invite-only soft launch, giving a select few the chance to experience its unique offerings first-hand. The soft launch is a strategic move designed to create buzz and anticipation for the full launch, setting the stage for the transformation of Bolton Street’s nightlife.

0
Business Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Peter Waggott, founder of Vertical Motives Consultancy, has embarked on a mission to revolutionize the sales industry’s traditional ethos. His firm, established in 2015 in Carnoustie, is an embodiment of his vision to inject a customer-first approach in sales training, a stark contrast to the sales-driven priority of large global organizations. This journey of transforming
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
6 mins ago
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
Adani's ACC Limited Acquires Asian Concretes and Cements to Bolster Market Presence
6 mins ago
Adani's ACC Limited Acquires Asian Concretes and Cements to Bolster Market Presence
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
5 mins ago
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
5 mins ago
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
6 mins ago
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
Latest Headlines
World News
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
13 seconds
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
22 seconds
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
1 min
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
3 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
3 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
4 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
4 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
43 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app