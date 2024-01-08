MJ’s Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom

Once known as The Mouse Trap, Ramsbottom’s newest bar, MJ’s, is scheduled to make its debut on January 20. This bold venture is the brainchild of locals Chris Murray and Trisha Jackson, two individuals who bring a wealth of hospitality and event management experience to the project. The pair have collaborated with Brightside Brewery to extend and redecorate the venue, transforming it into a community-centric hub.

A Dual Purpose Venue

MJ’s aims to offer a unique dual experience. During the day, it will serve as a host to community events such as mother and baby gatherings and arts and crafts sessions. By night, it will morph into a nostalgic musical journey, featuring music from the 1950s, 60s, and beyond. The owners have also expressed interest in planning unique ‘bring your own vinyl’ nights.

Affordability and Sustainability

MJ’s is dedicated to offering affordable prices and is set to introduce food options from around March. The owners are deeply committed to sustainability and aim to foster cooperation among local businesses. Their goal is to breathe new life into Bolton Street’s nightlife and to offer an inclusive drink selection that caters to all tastes.

Soft Launch

Before its official public opening, MJ’s will hold an invite-only soft launch, giving a select few the chance to experience its unique offerings first-hand. The soft launch is a strategic move designed to create buzz and anticipation for the full launch, setting the stage for the transformation of Bolton Street’s nightlife.