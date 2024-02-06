Miu Miu's Dazzling Finale: The Crystal-Adorned New Balance 574 Sneakers

The fashion world is agog with the unveiling of the final iteration of the Miu Miu x New Balance 574 sneakers - a dazzling statement of opulence that showcases Miu Miu's high-octane reinterpretation of classic sneaker models. The latest release of the 574 sneakers marks a grand finale of this model, before the fashion powerhouse embarks on a journey of exploring other New Balance designs.

A Symphony of Crystals

First showcased during Paris Fashion Week in August, the new design features a white canvas base with suede panels, characteristic of the 574 design. However, what sets this version apart is the extensive adornment with thousands of crystals covering large portions of the upper, including the heel and toe areas. This embellishment creates a striking and sparkly sneaker that is quintessentially Miu Miu in its lavish approach to footwear design. The iconic 'N' logo, too, is generously encrusted with crystals, adding to the overall gleam of the shoe.

Availability and Pricing

In an inclusive move, the sneakers will also be available in men's sizes and are set to retail for just under £1,400. Prospective buyers should gear up as the collaboration is scheduled to be released at select stockists within the coming weeks. This iteration is a sparkling testament to Miu Miu's flair for the dramatic and a fitting send-off for the brand's reinvention of the New Balance 574 sneakers.