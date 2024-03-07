Mitcham's Beloved Windmill Pub Fights for ACV Status to Thwart Development Fears

Mitcham's cherished Windmill pub, a historic staple since 1847, faces an uncertain future with the impending retirement of landlady Pat Sollis, prompting a community-led campaign for its preservation. Amid concerns of potential redevelopment into flats, supporters aim to secure an asset of community value (ACV) designation, despite Merton council's initial rejection.

Advertisment

Mobilizing for Preservation

With the retirement of Pat Sollis, who has been the Windmill's steward for nearly four decades, looming in October, regulars and locals are rallying to protect their beloved pub. Their fears stem from the fate of the nearby Burn Bullock, another pub owned by Phoenix Investments, which has fallen into disrepair and neglect. The community's first petition for ACV status, backed by 249 signatures, was turned down by the council, but motivated by the Windmill's historical and social significance, supporters are undeterred in their mission to safeguard its future.

The ACV Advantage

Advertisment

An ACV designation would not only honor the Windmill's role in Mitcham's heritage but also offer a critical buffer against immediate sale for development. This status triggers a six-month moratorium period during which the community can prepare a bid to purchase the property, thus providing a tangible opportunity to maintain the pub's operation and its community-centric ethos. The council's request for a more detailed application and evidence presents a forthcoming challenge that the campaign is prepared to meet.

A Community Cornerstone at Risk

The Windmill stands out as a safe, inclusive space in contrast to the more troubled establishments in Mitcham, known for its strict no-drug policy and fostering a sense of security among its patrons. This unique character underscores the importance of the pub not just as a business but as a vital social hub. The community's fight to preserve the Windill reflects a broader struggle to maintain local landmarks and social venues amid changing urban landscapes and the pressures of development.

The campaign to save the Windmill pub from the specter of redevelopment into residential flats highlights a critical moment for Mitcham's community and heritage. As supporters regroup for a renewed push for ACV status, the outcome will not only determine the fate of a historic pub but also signal the value placed on community assets and traditions in the face of urban transformation.