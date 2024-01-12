Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years

In an event marking a significant milestone in the annals of Indian aviation history, the debris of the Indian Air Force’s An-32 aircraft, which had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been traced. The discovery comes after seven-and-a-half years of relentless search efforts and brings closure to the families of the 29 personnel who were onboard.

Discovery of the Missing Aircraft

The aircraft, which disappeared off the radar while over the Bay of Bengal, instigated one of India’s largest search and rescue missions for a missing plane over sea. The An-32 aircraft, with the identification number K-2743, lost all contact and was declared missing, leading to an intense search operation which unfortunately had to be called off on September 15, 2016, with all the people onboard declared as ‘presumed dead’.

The Role of Technology

The aircraft was finally located through the concerted efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Navy, and National Institute of Ocean Technology. The use of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) was instrumental in the search. It was found approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast, at a depth of 3,400 meters. The aircraft did not have an underwater locator system, which made the search operation challenging.

Significance of the Discovery

The discovery of the aircraft’s debris marks an end to a long period of uncertainty and speculation. The families of those on board the missing aircraft can now find some solace in this closure. The discovery also underscores the importance of advanced technology in search and rescue operations, providing a vital learning for future missions.