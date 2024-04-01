Miss Universe Vietnam 2023, Bui Quynh Hoa, Expelled for Skipping Semester Classes

Miss Universe Vietnam 2023, Bui Quynh Hoa, has been expelled from her university for absenteeism, marking a significant controversy in her burgeoning career. An official from Hoa's university confirmed the expulsion on March 26, due to her failure to attend classes for an entire semester, a decision that has since ignited widespread debate across social networks.

Path to Controversy

Hoa's journey to becoming Miss Universe Vietnam was met with both acclaim and scandal. Before her expulsion became public knowledge, she was embroiled in a scandal involving photos from her high school days, showing her inhaling nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas. Despite these controversies, Hoa has made a name for herself as a model, entrepreneur, and the winner of the 2022 Supermodel International title, representing Vietnam at the Miss Universe contest last year.

Academic Obligations Unmet

Enrolled in a film directing course, Hoa was required to adhere to a strict attendance policy, complete all courses, and submit a thesis as part of her four-year curriculum. Her failure to meet these requirements led to her expulsion, a situation exacerbated by the circulation of an expulsion notice online, listing her among students forced to leave the university. This incident has sparked a dialogue on the balance between academic responsibilities and the demands of a career in the public eye.

Implications for Future Endeavors

As Hoa navigates the fallout from her expulsion, questions arise about the impact of her academic standing on her future career. The controversy highlights the challenges faced by public figures in managing their personal, academic, and professional lives. For Hoa, this may serve as a pivotal moment to reassess and recalibrate her priorities and commitments.