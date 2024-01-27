Miss London Foregoes Miss England Final for Best Friend's Wedding

In an unexpected turn of events, Miss London 2024, Natasha Beresford, has decided to forego her chance at the Miss England title. The 26-year-old beauty queen, who famously won the 'world's first' makeup-free beauty competition, will instead honor a longstanding commitment to her best friend's wedding. The Miss England final, scheduled for May in Wolverhampton, coincides with the wedding in the north of England, leading Beresford to choose friendship over fame.

Miss London Steps Down

Beresford's decision has sent ripples through the pageant industry, a realm that usually prioritizes crowns over commitments. Yet, Beresford remains resolute, expressing gratitude for the support she received during her time in the contest and wishing the other finalists luck. The pageant organizers, while disappointed, have respected her decision, acknowledging the importance of personal commitments.

Runner-up Steps Up

In Beresford's absence, the Miss London mantle will now be taken up by runner-up, Temi Adeyemi. Born in Britain to Nigerian parents, Adeyemi is an accounts assistant from Enfield, Middlesex. Embracing Beresford's groundbreaking stance, Adeyemi has announced her intention to compete makeup-free in the Miss England final, continuing the promotion of natural beauty and realistic body image.

Miss England Final: A Stage for Empowerment

The Miss England final, an event increasingly focusing on empowering women and promoting realistic body images, is scheduled to span over two days. It will see the participation of the public vote winner, Lauren Malone, along with other four women. For more information on the contest, individuals are directed to the official Miss England website.