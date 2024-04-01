Miriam Quiambao, Ardy Roberto Celebrate Love with Vow Renewal on 10th Anniversary

Miriam Quiambao and Ardy Roberto, a celebrated couple known for their inspirational speaking, recently marked a decade of marriage with a heartfelt renewal of vows. The ceremony took place at The Palms Country Club in Alabang, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike. Quiambao, a former Miss Universe runner-up, and Roberto, shared their joyous moment on social media, reflecting on their journey together and the blessings of their "miracle babies."

Decade of Devotion

The event, held last March 24, was not just a celebration of ten years of marriage but also a reaffirmation of the couple's commitment to each other. Quiambao, in her speech, expressed gratitude for the divine intervention in finding Roberto, while Roberto praised his wife's steadfast love and faith. Their story, from their wedding vows to the birth of their children in Quiambao's 40s, inspires many about love, faith, and miracles.

A Celebration Amidst Challenges

Their journey hasn't been without its challenges, particularly in their quest to start a family. Quiambao's ability to conceive in her 40s was a testament to their faith, earning their children the title of "miracle babies." The vow renewal was as much a celebration of their love as it was of overcoming these obstacles, highlighting the strength and dedication between Quiambao and Roberto.

Public and Personal Reflections

Following the ceremony, the couple's story and the event itself received widespread attention on social media platforms, with fans extending their congratulations and support. The celebration was not only a personal milestone for Quiambao and Roberto but also an inspirational narrative of love's endurance and the power of faith, resonating with many around the world.

The recommitment of Miriam Quiambao and Ardy Roberto to each other after a decade signifies more than just ten years of marriage; it represents a journey of faith, love, and miracles that continues to inspire. As they look forward to the future, their story remains a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of love, faith, and family.