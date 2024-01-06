en English
Agriculture

Minor Cold: A Journey into the Depths of Winter with China’s Ancient Solar Terms

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Minor Cold: A Journey into the Depths of Winter with China’s Ancient Solar Terms

The ancient Chinese calendar, a meticulous system of timekeeping and agricultural planning, divides the year into 24 solar terms. Each term is associated with specific farming activities, foods, cultural rites, and health guidance. Among these, the 23rd term, known as Minor Cold or ‘Xiao Han,’ signals the arrival of severe winter cold, freezing the ground and rivulets across the country. As we entered this period on January 6 this year, the advent of Minor Cold also signals the upcoming Spring Festival, a time of profound cultural significance and celebration in China.

Minor Cold: A Symbol of Resilience and Growth

The solar terms, including Minor Cold, hold more than just historical and agricultural relevance. They represent a source of personal growth and healthy living. During this time, the emphasis is on the virtues of hard work and consistency, which are symbolized by the effort and dedication poured into outdoor exercise.

It is believed that regular physical activity can lead to a plethora of benefits for both body and mind, fostering increased strength, confidence, and self-improvement. The celebration of these outdoor activities’ vitality and passion is a testament to the spirit of resilience and the striving for personal growth, even in the face of the harshest winter cold.

A Pictorial Journey into Minor Cold

In a bid to celebrate the essence of Minor Cold and its associated activities, Xinhua has presented a compilation of photographs by various photographers. These images capture not only the beauty of the winter season but also the spirit of the people who embrace it with joy and gusto. From ice skating on frozen lakes to the preparation and sharing of Laba porridge and glutinous rice, these pictures showcase the rich cultural heritage that is inherent to the Chinese nation.

Minor Cold: A Culmination of Tradition and Modernity

The Minor Cold solar term, while grounded in the wisdom of ancient times, continues to hold relevance in modern Chinese society. The traditions and customs observed during this period, such as consuming Laba porridge, ice skating, and enjoying glutinous rice, are not only a reflection of China’s rich cultural heritage but also a testament to how tradition and modernity can coexist harmoniously.

As we navigate through the depths of winter, the Minor Cold solar term serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of personal growth, and the cultural treasure trove that is the Chinese nation. As the ground freezes and the rivers solidify, the people of China find warmth in the celebration of their rich history, the pursuit of health and fitness, and the anticipation of the upcoming Spring Festival.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

