Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and Make-A-Wish Join Forces to Make a Teenager's Dream Come True

In a heartwarming demonstration of the power of music and community collaboration, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to make a local teenager's dream come true. Lulu, a young dreamer with a passion for singing, will soon have the opportunity to perform on stage with a large orchestra in a grand music space.

A Collaboration Born Out of Dreams and Music

Patty Grosky from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Carter Simmons from MYSO appeared on Arts Avenue on 12 News This Morning to discuss their inspiring collaboration. Grosky shared the story of Lulu, a 15-year-old girl whose dream is to sing on stage with a full orchestra in an impressive music venue. Touched by her passion and determination, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and MYSO decided to join forces and bring Lulu's dream to life.

Simmons, the MYSO representative, spoke about the importance of supporting young artists and providing them with opportunities to grow and shine. "Lulu's story resonated with us," he said. "We believe that music has the power to transform lives and build strong, supportive communities. By partnering with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, we can help make Lulu's dream a reality and remind everyone of the magic of music."

A Special Performance to Remember

The special performance for Lulu is scheduled for February 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bradley Symphony Center. This iconic Milwaukee venue, with its stunning architecture and rich history, will serve as the perfect backdrop for Lulu's debut. The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra will accompany her, providing a lush and powerful musical foundation for her voice to soar.

The concert will be a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact that community organizations can have when they come together. It will also serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting young artists and providing them with opportunities to pursue their passions.

A Dream Realized and a Community Strengthened

As the countdown to Lulu's performance begins, both Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and MYSO are working diligently to ensure that every detail is perfect. From rehearsals to costumes and stage design, the teams are leaving no stone unturned to create an unforgettable experience for Lulu and her family.

This collaboration between MYSO and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin goes beyond granting a single wish. It is a celebration of the power of music, the importance of community, and the transformative impact of following one's dreams. By working together, these organizations are not only making Lulu's dream come true, but they are also strengthening the bonds within their community and inspiring others to dream big.

On February 24, 2023, at 1 p.m., the Bradley Symphony Center will echo with the sound of a young girl's voice, lifted by the music of a full orchestra. It will be a moment of triumph, not just for Lulu, but for everyone who believes in the power of dreams and the magic of music.

