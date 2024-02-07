Millennials and Generation Z Gravitate Towards Natural Supplements for Balanced Living

Millennials and Generation Z are finding themselves caught in a delicate balancing act between work, family, and personal wellness. This struggle has led to a surge in demand for nutritional supplements, with an emphasis on natural solutions that enhance physical well-being and promote healthy aging. Companies such as Kerry, Monteloeder, and Gencor have responded to these evolving consumer needs with innovative products and ingredients.

Understanding the Market Needs

Kerry's research reveals that 50% of Gen Z consumers are proactively taking steps to ensure healthy aging from an early age. Stress management is a critical component of wellness in older adults, and younger generations are recognizing the importance of this aspect of health. Monteloeder's focus is on the beneficial properties of nervine herbs and adaptogens for stress and sleep quality enhancement. Their product, RelaxPLX, derived from lemon verbena extracts, has been shown to improve sleep quality and manage occasional stress.

Responding with Holistic Alternatives

Gencor highlights the consumer trend towards holistic alternatives to prescription medications, pointing out ingredients like Affron and Levagen+, which facilitate restorative sleep and mental balance. The appeal of functional botanicals like ashwagandha for cognitive support and mood improvement is also growing, as substantiated by Kerry. Their Sensoril ashwagandha extract demonstrates clinically proven benefits for stress, sleep, energy, and cognitive health.

The Rise of Immunity-Plus Products

The trend towards immunity-plus products is reflected in Kerry's Wellmune Adapt, which integrates ingredients that bolster the immune system while tackling stress. Consumers are increasingly favoring dietary supplements that offer multiple benefits, adhere to ethical sourcing standards, and promote sustainable practices. They also prefer products that are scientifically validated and effective, with a growing trend towards convenient formats like grab-and-go beverages and gummies.

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, companies like Kerry, Monteloeder, and Gencor will lead the way, responding to consumer needs with science-based solutions that support the balance of work, family, and personal well-being.