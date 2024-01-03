en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Mill Creek Residential Begins Preleasing at Modera Garden Oaks

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Mill Creek Residential Begins Preleasing at Modera Garden Oaks

Mill Creek Residential has officially begun preleasing for its latest residential project, Modera Garden Oaks, a modern apartment community in Central Northwest Houston. The apartment community is conveniently situated in the burgeoning Garden Oaks neighborhood, a mere five miles northwest of Downtown Houston. The community, boasting 327 contemporary apartment homes, is strategically located for daily commuters, being within a mile of Interstate 45 and the I-610 Loop.

Modera Garden Oaks: Bridging Comfort and Convenience

The Garden Oaks area is experiencing a surge of popularity, courtesy of an influx of new businesses, eateries, bars, and retail spaces. Modera Garden Oaks aims to tap into this growth and provide its residents with effortless access to several key areas in Houston. These include Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, The Heights, Montrose, and The Uptown Galleria. Additionally, residents would be within arm’s reach of popular attractions such as The Houston Farmers Market, White Oaks Music Hall, The Heights Theater, and Memorial Park.

Contemporary Living with a Touch of Luxury

Modera Garden Oaks offers more than just a roof overhead. It promises a lifestyle. The apartment community is replete with amenities designed to cater to the modern urban dweller. These include a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working spaces, and more. The apartments themselves are a blend of style and comfort, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, and smart home features. For those seeking a touch of luxury, certain units come with private patios, balconies, or yards.

First Move-Ins Anticipated in February

As the preleasing phase kicks off, Mill Creek Residential has scheduled the first move-ins for February. This timely completion ensures that residents can soon start enjoying not only the comfort of their new homes but also the vibrancy and convenience of the Garden Oaks community. With Modera Garden Oaks, Mill Creek Residential continues its commitment to transforming urban living by offering well-designed homes in locations that cater to the lifestyle needs of modern city dwellers.

0
Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Food Technology Sector Sees Continued Decline in Early-Stage Investment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

Never Say Dive: A New Dining Experience Opens in Old Brooklyn

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Car: Edmunds' Picks to Align With Your Resolutions ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
New Year, New Car: Edmunds' Picks to Align With Your Resolutions ...
heart comment 0
Kseniaschnaider Unveils Cossack Jeans: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Rizwan Shah

Kseniaschnaider Unveils Cossack Jeans: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity
AKC Recognizes Lancashire Heeler: A Lifeline for a Vulnerable Breed

By Saboor Bayat

AKC Recognizes Lancashire Heeler: A Lifeline for a Vulnerable Breed
Lancashire Heeler: A New Star in the American Kennel Club’s Constellation

By BNN Correspondents

Lancashire Heeler: A New Star in the American Kennel Club's Constellation
When a Custom Birthday Cake Falls Short: A Tale of Expectations and Reality

By Dil Bar Irshad

When a Custom Birthday Cake Falls Short: A Tale of Expectations and Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
27 seconds
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
38 seconds
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
39 seconds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
47 seconds
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
59 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
2 mins
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
2 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app