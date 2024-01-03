Mill Creek Residential Begins Preleasing at Modera Garden Oaks

Mill Creek Residential has officially begun preleasing for its latest residential project, Modera Garden Oaks, a modern apartment community in Central Northwest Houston. The apartment community is conveniently situated in the burgeoning Garden Oaks neighborhood, a mere five miles northwest of Downtown Houston. The community, boasting 327 contemporary apartment homes, is strategically located for daily commuters, being within a mile of Interstate 45 and the I-610 Loop.

Modera Garden Oaks: Bridging Comfort and Convenience

The Garden Oaks area is experiencing a surge of popularity, courtesy of an influx of new businesses, eateries, bars, and retail spaces. Modera Garden Oaks aims to tap into this growth and provide its residents with effortless access to several key areas in Houston. These include Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, The Heights, Montrose, and The Uptown Galleria. Additionally, residents would be within arm’s reach of popular attractions such as The Houston Farmers Market, White Oaks Music Hall, The Heights Theater, and Memorial Park.

Contemporary Living with a Touch of Luxury

Modera Garden Oaks offers more than just a roof overhead. It promises a lifestyle. The apartment community is replete with amenities designed to cater to the modern urban dweller. These include a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working spaces, and more. The apartments themselves are a blend of style and comfort, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, and smart home features. For those seeking a touch of luxury, certain units come with private patios, balconies, or yards.

First Move-Ins Anticipated in February

As the preleasing phase kicks off, Mill Creek Residential has scheduled the first move-ins for February. This timely completion ensures that residents can soon start enjoying not only the comfort of their new homes but also the vibrancy and convenience of the Garden Oaks community. With Modera Garden Oaks, Mill Creek Residential continues its commitment to transforming urban living by offering well-designed homes in locations that cater to the lifestyle needs of modern city dwellers.