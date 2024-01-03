en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Milk and Honey Event 2023: A High Fashion Celebration to Remember

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Milk and Honey Event 2023: A High Fashion Celebration to Remember

The annual Milk and Honey high fashion event, sponsored by Johnnie Walker, held at Sabina Park, delineated a sophisticated and memorable ending to the year 2023. Adhering to a black and white theme, the patrons immersed themselves in timeless glamour, donning floor-length gowns and classic silhouettes. The sartorial brilliance was further accentuated with intricate lace, sequins, and elegant drapery, all of which harmonized with the event’s luxurious ambiance.

Monique Parker Graces the Event

A notable presence at the event was Monique Parker, a renowned figure at the confluence of fashion and finesse. Her presence added an extra dash of panache to the event, marking it as a significant moment in the annals of high fashion.

The Whisky-Themed Ambiance

The event didn’t just stop at sartorial elegance; it transcended into an immersive experience. The golden glow permeating the venue was a testament to the whisky theme that underpinned the event, providing guests with a delightful experience. The evening unfurled with tastings of the sponsor’s finest whiskies, an entertainment line-up that kept the guests engaged, and an atmosphere that can only be described as magical.

Social Highlights of the Event

The event was more than just a high-fashion gathering; it was a celebration that resonated with the attendees’ spirit. The social highlights from the event included the tastings, the music, and the overall enchanting atmosphere that made the Milk and Honey event a standout end to 2023.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champo: The Fastest-Growing Female-Led Beauty Firm in the UK

By BNN Correspondents

Disney Dreamlight Valley's DreamSnaps Challenge: Creativity Amidst Technical Glitches

By Salman Khan

BLACKPINK's Jisoo: The Influencer Transforming Fashion and Beauty Trends

By BNN Correspondents

Summer Fridays Set to Launch Dream Lip Oils: A Revolution in Lip Care

By Olalekan Adigun

Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 31 mins
Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover ...
heart comment 0
Hermes Mocked for Selling $125 Paper Envelope: A Consumerism Conundrum

By BNN Correspondents

Hermes Mocked for Selling $125 Paper Envelope: A Consumerism Conundrum
Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo

By BNN Correspondents

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo
Glashutte Original Unveils Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition: A Symbol of Love and Elegance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Glashutte Original Unveils Lady Serenade - Valentine Edition: A Symbol of Love and Elegance
Latest Headlines
World News
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
11 seconds
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Thrilling Pac-12 College Basketball Matchups Set For This Thursday
14 seconds
Thrilling Pac-12 College Basketball Matchups Set For This Thursday
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
32 seconds
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
35 seconds
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
35 seconds
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
36 seconds
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions
37 seconds
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
3 mins
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
3 mins
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app