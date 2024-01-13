en English
Milind Deora Debunks Rumors of Joining Shiv Sena Amid 2024 Election Talks

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Milind Deora Debunks Rumors of Joining Shiv Sena Amid 2024 Election Talks

The political landscape in Maharashtra is buzzing with rumors and speculation. Milind Deora, a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, has vehemently refuted rumors of him leaving the Indian National Congress to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. This assertion comes amid heightened speculation following a controversial tweet from Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla. The tweet has stirred up a storm, leading to contentious discussions over seat-sharing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election between Uddhav’s Shiv Sena and the national leadership of the Congress.

Political Dynamics Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions

Reports suggest that Deora is discontent with the Maha Vikas Aghadi over differences in seat-sharing. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has openly invited him to join their ranks, a move indicating the intense political maneuvering happening behind the scenes. The Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, a traditional stronghold of the Congress, is currently at the heart of this political storm.

Milind Deora’s Stand

Deora, whose family has a deep-rooted association with the Gandhi family, expressed his displeasure at the Shiv Sena’s claim over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Deora insists that his family has represented this seat for 50 years and wasn’t elected on any ‘wave’. He further warned that his party could announce candidates for seats if such statements by an alliance partner don’t cease. Formal talks on the sharing of seats are yet to be concluded.

Sharad Pawar’s Perspective

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also weighed in on the matter, stating that there is no dispute among the INDIA bloc members over appointing its convenor. He further mentioned that there is no need to project any face for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the leader can be chosen once the results are declared. With conflicting statements and speculations swirling, it remains to be seen what the political future holds for Milind Deora.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

