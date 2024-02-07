Music icon Miley Cyrus left an indelible mark on the 2024 Grammy Awards not only with her stellar performance and wins but also with her flawless makeup look, a credit to a meticulous skincare routine anchored by an affordable drugstore product.

Cetaphil: The Secret to Miley's Radiant Skin

Beyond the glittering gowns and dazzling jewels, what caught the audience's eye was Cyrus's impeccable skin. The secret, it turns out, is the Cetaphil's Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer, a humble $17 product found on the shelves of Ulta. This moisturizer, known for its hydrating properties and SPF 35 protection, served as the foundation for Miley's makeup, allowing her to shine throughout the event.

James Kaliardos: The Man Behind The Makeup

James Kaliardos, the celebrity makeup artist responsible for Cyrus's look, emphasized the importance of using trusted products suitable for sensitive skin, especially for high-profile events like the Grammys. In addition to the Cetaphil moisturizer, Kaliardos employed the brand's Hydrating Foaming Cleanser and Moisturizing Lotion to prep Miley's skin, creating a perfect canvas for the Pat McGrath Labs makeup that followed.

Cetaphil: Endorsed by Celebrities, Loved by All

The seal of approval from Cyrus's makeup artist underscores the effectiveness of Cetaphil products for both daily use and special events. The brand's skincare line, celebrated for its non-irritating, non-pilling formula, has been praised by reviewers for its accessibility and affordability. As Miley Cyrus's Grammy appearance demonstrated, achieving a radiant, glamorous look need not be an expensive or complex endeavor. With Cetaphil, stunning skin can be just a drugstore away.