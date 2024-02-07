Middlesbrough's House of Fraser to Transform into Culture Hub: A New Chapter in Town's Regeneration

In a bid to revitalize the town centre of Middlesbrough, the local council has put forth a proposal to transform the long-vacant House of Fraser building into a vibrant hub for music and arts. This initiative, an integral part of the town's £20 million 'levelling up' regeneration funds, includes a £2 million investment for the repurposing of the historic building.

Advertisment

Reviving a Historical Landmark

The multi-storey House of Fraser building, fondly remembered by locals as a bustling department store, has stood empty for 18 months. It has been a part of Middlesbrough's town centre since 1923, and its proposed redevelopment marks a significant step towards restoring the area's vibrancy. The transformation plan envisages the space being utilized for studios, performance areas, and facilities catering to independent creative businesses.

Local Reactions to the Proposal

Advertisment

The proposal has sparked a variety of reactions among the local populace. While some residents, such as Sylvia Harbron and Ann Scrimshaw from Billingham, express a preference for the return of retail outlets, others such as Anthony Stead-Marsh and David Aston welcome the concept of a creative arts venue. The overarching consensus, however, is a desire to attract people back to the town centre and breathe new life into the area.

Awaiting Approval

The Middlesbrough Council is set to consider the plan's approval on February 14. The funding for this project is provided through the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). If approved, the transformation of the former House of Fraser store into an arts and music venue will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the town's rejuvenation efforts.