Micro Pig Cafes in Japan: A Unique Blend of Companionship and Novelty

Japan's innovative and distinctive animal cafe culture has found a new member in the form of 'micro pigs.' The Mipig Cafe in Harajuku, Tokyo, is a testament to this trend, offering visitors a unique, intimate experience with these pint-sized creatures that are no larger than a corgi dog, even when fully grown. This kind of interaction is not only a novelty but also a form of therapy that provides companionship, comfort, and joy.

Micro Pigs: A Unique Attraction

These miniature pigs, despite their size, are known for their big personalities, varying from strong-headed to gentle. They defy the typical pig stereotypes, being surprisingly quiet, clean, and free from any pig odor. Japan has embraced these charming animals, with ten pig cafes opening across the country since 2019. The trend has not only caught the attention of locals but also tourists, making these cafes hotspots for socialization and animal interaction.

Experience Comes with a Price

However, the pleasure of spending time with these delightful creatures comes with a price tag. A 30-minute session costs 2,200 yen ($15), and a reservation is necessary to ensure a spot. Yet, the experience is deemed worth the cost, providing a unique opportunity to engage with these enchanting creatures.

More Than Just Cafes

These pig cafes are not just about providing entertainment and companionship. Mipig, the operator of these cafes, also offers the micro pigs for sale as pets. Priced at about 200,000 yen ($1,350), the pigs come toilet-trained and used to human interactions. Mipig also provides micro pig food and has sold over 1,300 pigs as pets, indicating the increasing popularity of these animals as household companions. With two more cafes planned for later this year, it seems the micro pig phenomenon is here to stay.