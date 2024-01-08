en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in Bottega Veneta at Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in Bottega Veneta at Golden Globe Awards

At the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood found a radiant embodiment in the form of actress Michelle Yeoh. Adorned in a striking orange Bottega Veneta gown, Yeoh stole the limelight on the red carpet. The dress, a sculptural masterpiece featuring a strapless structured bodice and pleated design, was accentuated by metallic pumps and a woven box clutch from the same haute couture label.

Yeoh’s Styling Team and Her Approach to Fashion

Completing her red carpet look was a hairstyle by Robert Vetica, offering waves of elegance, and makeup by Michelle Chung. The latter featured a rosy blush and glossy lip, enhancing Yeoh’s natural beauty and complementing the fiery hue of her gown. Beyond the physical ensembles, Yeoh shared her approach to fashion with onlookers and fans. Trusting her instincts, she respects fashion as an art form and a method of self-expression. To her, every attire is a silent communicator, a nod of respect to her fans, and an embodiment of her personal style.

Yeoh’s Role in the Fashion Industry

Yeoh’s sense of style is no stranger to the fashion industry. Since 2023, she has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and her glamorous persona has led her to feature in campaigns for luxury brands such as Guerlain and La Mer. Her appearance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards only further solidified her status as a fashion icon.

The Golden Globe Awards: Celebrating Achievements in Film and Television

The Golden Globe Awards, a prestigious event produced by Dick Clark Productions and owned by WWD parent Penske Media Corp., is an annual celebration of significant achievements in film and television. This year, WWD hosted a digital show to highlight red carpet fashions and announce the winners of its Style Awards. Yeoh’s stunning appearance on the red carpet undoubtedly added a touch of elegance and style to this grand affair.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
3 mins ago
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
In an aura of glitz and glamour, Taylor Swift graced the red carpet at a recent awards ceremony, captivating the audience in a stunning green sequin Gucci gown. The striking ensemble, further elevated by De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes, made a strong fashion statement. Swift’s Solo Red Carpet Appearance Despite the presence of
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
Hailee Steinfeld's Golden Globes Appearance: A Statement of Elegance, Mystery, and Self-Acceptance
22 mins ago
Hailee Steinfeld's Golden Globes Appearance: A Statement of Elegance, Mystery, and Self-Acceptance
WWD Makes History with First Red Carpet Activation and Inaugural Style Awards at the Golden Globes
31 mins ago
WWD Makes History with First Red Carpet Activation and Inaugural Style Awards at the Golden Globes
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
13 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
18 mins ago
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Kidbea Raises $1 Million in Pre-Series A Funding Round, Sets Sight on Expansion
18 mins ago
Kidbea Raises $1 Million in Pre-Series A Funding Round, Sets Sight on Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
33 seconds
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
38 seconds
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
50 seconds
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
57 seconds
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
1 min
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
2 mins
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
3 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
3 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
5 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
24 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app