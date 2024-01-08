Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in Bottega Veneta at Golden Globe Awards

At the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood found a radiant embodiment in the form of actress Michelle Yeoh. Adorned in a striking orange Bottega Veneta gown, Yeoh stole the limelight on the red carpet. The dress, a sculptural masterpiece featuring a strapless structured bodice and pleated design, was accentuated by metallic pumps and a woven box clutch from the same haute couture label.

Yeoh’s Styling Team and Her Approach to Fashion

Completing her red carpet look was a hairstyle by Robert Vetica, offering waves of elegance, and makeup by Michelle Chung. The latter featured a rosy blush and glossy lip, enhancing Yeoh’s natural beauty and complementing the fiery hue of her gown. Beyond the physical ensembles, Yeoh shared her approach to fashion with onlookers and fans. Trusting her instincts, she respects fashion as an art form and a method of self-expression. To her, every attire is a silent communicator, a nod of respect to her fans, and an embodiment of her personal style.

Yeoh’s Role in the Fashion Industry

Yeoh’s sense of style is no stranger to the fashion industry. Since 2023, she has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and her glamorous persona has led her to feature in campaigns for luxury brands such as Guerlain and La Mer. Her appearance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards only further solidified her status as a fashion icon.

The Golden Globe Awards: Celebrating Achievements in Film and Television

The Golden Globe Awards, a prestigious event produced by Dick Clark Productions and owned by WWD parent Penske Media Corp., is an annual celebration of significant achievements in film and television. This year, WWD hosted a digital show to highlight red carpet fashions and announce the winners of its Style Awards. Yeoh’s stunning appearance on the red carpet undoubtedly added a touch of elegance and style to this grand affair.