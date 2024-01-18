en English
Fashion

Michelle Keegan Unveils New Collection with Very: A Blend of Style and Comfort

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Michelle Keegan Unveils New Collection with Very: A Blend of Style and Comfort

Renowned actress Michelle Keegan, celebrated for her stellar performances and distinct fashion sense, has announced the launch of her latest clothing collection in collaboration with popular online retailer, Very. The collection, which hit the market on January 18, is a fashionably curated assemblage for the winter and early spring seasons.

Michelle Keegan’s Fashion Foray

The Netflix ‘Fool Me Once’ star, known for her role as Maya Stern, has often been in the limelight not just for her acting prowess, but also her impeccable fashion choices. This fresh collection is a testament to Keegan’s understanding of style and comfort. It encompasses a wide array of stylish knitwear, sophisticated trousers, and a balanced blend of neutral tones with bursts of vibrant color. The collection is designed to be a versatile addition to any capsule wardrobe, providing chic yet cozy outfit choices for the colder months.

Collection Highlights

The collection boasts a variety of items such as the Olive V Neck Panel Detail Knitted Top, Cropped Button Blazer, Cuff Detail Trousers, and a Premium Textured Bomber Jacket. Keegan’s collection puts a strong emphasis on layering and textures, and she offers fashion advice on pairing tailoring with trainers and color blocking for creating captivating winter ensembles. With prices starting from as low as £25, style enthusiasts can enjoy a blend of affordability and high-fashion.

Exclusive Availability and Market Response

The 29-piece collection is exclusively available at very.co.uk. Keegan’s previous collections have experienced quick sell-outs, a testament to her popularity and the appeal of her clothing line. The launch is already creating ripples in the fashion industry, with style comparisons being drawn to the River Island January sale.

With this collection, Keegan continues to blend her acting career with her love for fashion, offering fans and fashion enthusiasts a chance to enjoy her unique sartorial taste. The collection is a blend of comfort and style, perfect for those seeking to make a fashion statement during the colder seasons.

Fashion Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

