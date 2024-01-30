Michelle Keegan Stuns Fans with Striped Shirt from Winter Collection

Renowned for her role in Coronation Street, Michelle Keegan has once again made a fashion statement with her latest offering from her collection with Very. Keegan, modeling a camel-colored striped shirt, has been the talk of the town since the winter collection's launch earlier this month. This shirt, described as oversized, features a pointed collar and is crafted from a lightweight polyester-cotton fabric. Priced at 35, it is available in sizes ranging from 6 to 18.

Overwhelming Response from Fans

Fans and fashion enthusiasts have flooded social media with compliments for Keegan's chic and simple style. The influx of praises on Instagram reflects admiration for both the actress and her collection. The winter collection, centered on comfort and coziness, offers pieces that can effortlessly fit into a capsule wardrobe. It includes items such as jackets, jumper dresses, blazers, and knitted coordinates. Keegan's shirt and the rest of the collection can be purchased on Very's website.

Stripes: The Trend of the Season

Stripes are making a substantial statement this fashion season. High street brands like New Look and Boohoo are also riding the wave, offering similar striped fashion items. Keegan's striped shirt, therefore, not only stands as a testament to her fashion acumen but also aligns with the current trend, making it a coveted item among fashion enthusiasts.

Making Fashion Accessible

Keegan's collaboration with Very aims at making fashion accessible to all, by providing pieces that can be integrated into everyone's wardrobe while maintaining personal aesthetics and comfort during the winter season. The Camel Stripe Shirt, available in a wide range of sizes, is an embodiment of this philosophy, making it a must-have item this winter.