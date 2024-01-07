en English
Lifestyle

Michael Russell: The Christmas Magic Storer of Rose Hill, Kansas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Michael Russell: The Christmas Magic Storer of Rose Hill, Kansas

As the festive cheer of Christmas fades into the rearview mirror, Michael Russell of Rose Hill, Kansas, is busy in an intricate dance of dismantling and packing his popular holiday display. His Christmas spectacle, a local sensation, saw an impressive turnout of over seven thousand visitors this season, even serving as the backdrop for a romantic engagement.

Meticulous Dismantling

However, as Russell explains, the task of packing away the Christmas magic is far from simple. The process, estimated to take about two and a half months, is a test of patience and precision. He begins with the fragile inflatables, ensuring each piece is carefully packed away. The most challenging part, however, remains the arch made from PVC that can snap during disassembly, requiring particular attention.

A Legacy in the Attic

In a testament to Russell’s organizational prowess, all the components of this extensive display fit neatly into his attic. Each piece is inspected and ensured to be in working order, ready to bring joy to the next season. The attic, thus, serves as a repository of Christmas memories, waiting to unfold the following year.

Planning for the Next Christmas

As soon as the Christmas festivities conclude, Russell’s mind is already brimming with ideas for the next year’s display. He frequents ‘after-holiday sales’ to gather novel items for his collection. His aspiration is to extend the legacy of the Griswold House, a popular culture reference known for its extravagant holiday decorations. He dreams of creating a pathway of lights stretching from his front yard to the backyard, aiming to add an additional layer of enchantment to his already impressive display.

Lifestyle United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

