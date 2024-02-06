Michael Kors Unveils Major Discounts on Classic Crossbody Bags Ahead of Valentine's Day

In a significant move catering to the season of love, the prestigious fashion brand, Michael Kors, has announced a major Valentine's Day sale. The sale encompasses a range of products, with the classic crossbody bag, now available at a slashed price of €85 from a lofty €350, taking center stage. This reduction translates to an impressive saving of €265, enabling customers to buy four bags for the price of one original, with a surplus €10 left.

Detailing the Discounted Product

The crossbody bag, marked by its secure zip fastening and additional pockets, is ideal for keeping essentials safe during a night out. The pink version of the bag, with its chic, compact design, pebbled leather, and gold-tone hardware detailing, is the most heavily discounted, making it a perfect fit for the spring season. For those preferring a different hue, the camel color is available for €125.

Shopping for the Discounted Products

Michael Kors, often found in upscale retailers like Brown Thomas and Arnotts, also has outlets across Ireland. Customers can visit the brand's physical stores, including locations in Dundrum Town Centre and Kildare Village, to experience the sale firsthand.

Additional Sale Details

The web page content reveals that the sale, offering up to 70% off, also includes an extra 20% off on select sale items with a promo code. Other discounted items include the Hadleigh Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag and Audrey Woven Leather Market Bag. The sale is valid through February 15, 2024, while supplies last. As such, customers should act swiftly to make the most of this limited-time opportunity.