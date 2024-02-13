Mexico City's Masa Gallery Unveils Brian Thoreen's Paper Sculpture Masterpiece, 'Paragraphic in Four Stacks'

Mexico City's Masa Gallery unveils a breathtaking paper sculpture by local designer Brian Thoreen, drawing crowds and acclaim during art week.

Advertisment

A Testament to Creativity: 'Paragraphic in Four Stacks'

Brian Thoreen, a visionary local designer, has unveiled his latest masterpiece, 'Paragraphic in Four Stacks,' at the esteemed Masa Gallery in Mexico City. This awe-inspiring sculpture, featuring four meticulously crafted chairs, has become the talk of the town during the city's annual art week.

The Anatomy of 'Paragraphic in Four Stacks'

Advertisment

Thoreen's artwork is no ordinary sculpture. Each chair is composed of 3,000 stacked sheets of manila paper, glued together solely on the seat. The natural tension formed by this process creates an organically shaped chair back, defying conventional design norms.

Collaborative Spirit: Masa Gallery and Luhring Augustine

The exhibition is the result of a fruitful collaboration between Masa Gallery and Luhring Augustine, a renowned New York gallery. Thoreen, who co-founded Masa Gallery with Héctor Esrawe and Age Salajõe in 2022, relocated to Mexico City from Los Angeles in 2018.

Advertisment

The project required ten people working tirelessly for a month to complete. Now, until March 23, 2024, art enthusiasts can marvel at the intricate details and ingenious construction of 'Paragraphic in Four Stacks' at Masa Gallery.

This stacked paper sculpture not only showcases Thoreen's artistic prowess but also highlights the collaborative spirit of artists and designers across generations and genres, drawing crowds and acclaim in Mexico City's vibrant art scene.

Key Takeaways: