Metrocentre's New Venture: Escape Room and Cafe Lounge Set to Revive Former JG Windows Site

In a strategic push to diversify its leisure and entertainment offerings, the Metrocentre is set to welcome a novel addition this summer. The Escapologist Ltd, a company renowned for its immersive entertainment venues, has announced plans to transform the vacant space formerly occupied by JG Windows into a vibrant escape room and cafe lounge. This innovative development promises not only to breathe new life into the shopping centre but also to bolster the local job market by creating 15 to 20 new positions.

A New Chapter for an Old Favorite

The site of the former JG Windows music shop, a fond memory for many shoppers, is poised for a remarkable transformation. The Escapologist Ltd's proposal outlines an ambitious project featuring eight themed escape rooms, each offering a unique challenge to groups eager to test their wits. From family-friendly adventures to spine-tingling horror experiences, the variety of themes aims to cater to a broad audience. But the innovation doesn't stop at the escape rooms. The venue will also house a cafe lounge, designed as a cozy retreat for guests to unwind, discuss their game strategies, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee.

More Than Just a Game

With plans to accommodate over 100 guests, the new venue is setting its sights on becoming a key player in the Metrocentre's leisure landscape. Beyond offering an engaging activity for friends and families, The Escapologist Ltd is keen on positioning its latest venture as a prime destination for corporate team building, networking sessions, and private functions, including children's parties. This versatility is indicative of a growing trend among entertainment venues to serve multiple customer needs, from leisure to professional development.

A Boost to the Local Economy

The introduction of this escape room and cafe lounge is expected to have a positive impact on the local job market, with the creation of 15 to 20 new jobs. This employment boost is a welcome development, reflecting the continued investment in the Metrocentre and its evolution into a comprehensive hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. By repurposing the former JG Windows site, The Escapologist Ltd is not only adding to the Metrocentre's diverse service offering but also contributing to the revitalization of unused commercial spaces.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of The Escapologist Ltd's escape room and cafe lounge represents a significant step forward in the Metrocentre's ongoing efforts to enhance its leisure and entertainment options. This development is poised to offer an exciting new activity for visitors, support local employment, and contribute to the vibrant community atmosphere that the Metrocentre is known for. As summer approaches, anticipation builds for the grand opening of what promises to be a captivating addition to one of the UK's most beloved shopping centres.