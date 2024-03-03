Metro Atlanta Buzz: 40th Anniversary Menus, Girl Scout Cookie Wine Pairings, and Gourmet Easter Brunches

Atlanta's culinary scene is bustling with a series of food events and celebrations, from anniversary specials and wine tastings to gourmet Easter brunches. Ray's on the River marks its 40th year with a rotating prix fixe menu, while Epicurean Atlanta hosts Girl Scout Cookie wine pairing events. Meanwhile, the city prepares for Easter with a variety of brunch options, including a special menu at Seed Kitchen Bar.

Anniversary Celebrations and Wine Tastings

Ray's on the River is commemorating 40 years of service by offering a special anniversary menu that changes bi-monthly, allowing patrons to sample a wide array of dishes. In a unique twist, Epicurean Atlanta is pairing wines with Girl Scout Cookies, guided by wine counselor Kelly Cornett, providing a novel culinary experience for both hotel guests and the public.

Gourmet Easter Offerings

As Easter approaches, Atlanta's restaurants are gearing up to offer special brunch menus. Seed Kitchen Bar in East Cobb, for instance, is preparing a prix fixe Easter brunch menu that promises a delightful culinary experience with a variety of dishes and refreshments included for $49 per adult. Other notable mentions include the Farmhouse at Serenbe's four-course meal and Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat buffet featuring seasonal specials.

Unique Culinary Experiences

From the annual ShamJam ShuckFest offering fresh steamed oysters at Tin Roof Cantina to the Spring Vine Wine Dinner at Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails, Atlanta's culinary scene is rich with unique experiences. The city's passion for innovative and engaging dining experiences is evident in these varied offerings, which cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Atlanta's gastronomic landscape continues to evolve, offering both residents and visitors a chance to partake in diverse and enriching culinary adventures. From celebrating milestones to creating thematic dining experiences, the city's restaurants and culinary events showcase the creativity and passion that define Atlanta's food culture.