Mesquite Library: A Symphony of Stories, Art, and Community Events

In the heart of Mesquite, Texas, the local library is set to host a flurry of events this week that promise to engage and captivate the community. From storytelling sessions for toddlers to a breathtaking art exhibition, there's something for everyone at the Mesquite Library.

A Symphony of Stories and Art

The week's festivities commence with Story Times for children aged 2 to 5 and their caregivers on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 am. Each session is a delightful mix of several books, songs, and a fun craft or project to take home. The library is also open to arranging special story times for schools, daycare centers, or other groups upon request.

For those with a penchant for art, the Main Gallery will feature an exhibition by Kim Cadmus Owens. Her paintings and drawings are a moment of retrospect, capturing vernacular spots that hover between past and present. In the Chamber Gallery inside the Mesquite Arts Center, over 200 community residents and visitors have painted horseshoes as part of the Paint U in the Horse project.

The Musical Magic of 'She Loves Me'

The Black Box Theatre inside the Mesquite Arts Center will stage the musical 'She Loves Me', a euphoric romantic comedy with a soaring score. The play is a timeless tale of love and connection, set in a 1930s European perfumery.

Community and Creativity at the Library

The Mesquite Library is also offering a series of events aimed at fostering community engagement and creativity. The Doris Padgett Public Library Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm. Complimentary refreshments and coffee are served, and copies of the book are available for checkout in advance of the meeting.

The Mesquite Arts Council will present their first Tote and Go of 2024, offering multiple art projects and materials for participants every Monday at 12 PM. Additionally, AARP offers free tax assistance on Mondays from 10 AM to 2 PM at the North Branch Library for low and moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention to those 60 and older.

In a bid to support job seekers, representatives from Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas are available on Mondays from 12 to 1 PM at the North Branch Library to provide job resources. The library also hosts a crafting event where participants can relax with a cup of tea and let their creative side out.

To wrap up the week, the library will be closed on Feb. 19. However, before the brief hiatus, the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan will be at the library from 7:40 am to 3:20 pm for mammogram appointments.

Beyond the library's walls, other events in Mesquite include an Al-Anon Family Group meeting at 3 pm at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic, a Virgin Valley Amateur Radio Club meeting at 6 pm at Fire Station No. 3, and a Sign Language Group class at the library from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

In the coming week, the Mesquite Library will continue to serve as a vibrant hub for the community, offering a diverse range of events that promote learning, creativity, and engagement. From the enchanting world of storytelling to the mesmerizing realm of art, the library is a testament to the transformative power of community spaces.