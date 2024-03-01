Merrillville Embraces New Identity: 'The Heart of the Region' Unveiled as Town Slogan

In an effort to reinforce its identity and commitment to welcoming everyone, Merrillville has officially adopted 'The Heart of the Region' as its new slogan. The change comes after a comprehensive selection process, with the phrase coined by local resident Candi Colvin, highlighting Merrillville as an economic hub and a place of beauty and hospitality within Lake County, Northwest Indiana.

A Community Effort

The journey to finding a new slogan for Merrillville was a community-driven endeavor. Out of more than 40 submissions collected over several months, 'The Heart of the Region' emerged as a clear favorite, securing close to 70% of the community's vote. This slogan was not only selected for its catchy phrasing but also for encapsulating Merrillville's role in the region and its aspirations for growth and inclusivity. Town Council Vice President Rhonda Neal and the rest of the council expressed their appreciation for the active participation of residents like Colvin, who have played a part in making history for the town.

Reflecting Town's Vision

Adopting 'The Heart of the Region' as Merrillville's slogan is more than a cosmetic change; it's a reflection of the town's vision for the future. According to Town Council President Rick Bella, the slogan embodies Merrillville's dynamic blend of economic vitality, cultural diversity, and warm hospitality. The town aims to continue building new spaces for living, working, and visiting, enhancing its appeal as a vibrant place to be. The slogan is already featured on the town's website and social media, signifying the official adoption of this new identity.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of 'The Heart of the Region' is expected to pave the way for further developments in Merrillville, including new welcoming signage and promotional materials that reflect the town's renewed identity. This slogan stands as a testament to Merrillville's commitment to growth, diversity, and hospitality, setting a positive tone for future initiatives aimed at making the town even more inviting for residents and visitors alike. As Merrillville continues to evolve, 'The Heart of the Region' will serve as a constant reminder of the community's unity and shared vision for prosperity.