Meri Brown Honors Late Mom, Pleads for Son Garrison's Care in Heaven After Tragic Suicide

Meri Brown, the Sister Wives star, recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, on what would have been her birthday, and to express her sorrow over the recent suicide of Garrison Brown, her family member. The reality TV personality shared a touching message asking her mom to look after Garrison, who passed away earlier in the week, highlighting the depth of her grief and the close-knit nature of their family.

Remembering Bonnie Ahlstrom and Garrison Brown

Meri Brown, in her social media tribute, remembered her mother as a beacon of love, support, and comfort. Bonnie Ahlstrom, who passed away in 2021, was celebrated for her unconditional love and her role as a grandmother who embraced all her grandchildren wholeheartedly. In the same post, Meri extended her thoughts to Garrison Brown, the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown, who died by suicide. She expressed hope that her mother was part of Garrison's welcoming committee in heaven, emphasizing her desire for her son to be cared for in the afterlife.

Garrison Brown's Tragic Departure

Garrison's death was publicly confirmed by his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, through a statement on Instagram, sharing their immense sorrow and requesting privacy during this difficult time. The Flagstaff Police Department corroborated the details of Garrison's death, noting that it was an apparent suicide. Garrison, known for his appearances on the reality show Sister Wives, had previously enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard and was pursuing college education while managing an online business. His death has left a significant void in the Brown family, sparking conversations around mental health and support.

A Family United in Grief

The Brown family's public expressions of grief and solidarity, including Meri's poignant tribute, underscore the profound impact of Garrison's death on their lives. As they navigate through this challenging period, the family's openness in sharing their loss has garnered support from fans and the wider community. The incident has also highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and the need for compassion and understanding in times of tragedy.

As Meri Brown seeks solace in the memory of her mother and the hope that she is watching over Garrison, the family's journey through grief serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of love and the complex dynamics of coping with loss within a public sphere.